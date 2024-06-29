Future of 60 visually challenged students turns bleak with the closure of school in Vizianagaram

Academic future of 60 visually challenged students turned bleak with the closure of Dwarakamayee School for Visually Impaired which reportedly could not get any support from the government. The school, which was established by Machepalli Ashajyothi in 2013 on Phoolbagh Road of Vizianagaramm, stopped admissions and requested the students and their parents to choose schools located in different places of the State.

The school which functioned in a rented building all these years could not get a piece of land from the government although many public representatives assured land and financial assistance for the school management. With the enhancement of rent and maintenance expenditure, the school management stopped admissions for the 2014-15 academic year while asking existing 60 students to opt for other institutions. The nominal fee collected from the students was said to be not sufficient to meet the monthly expenditure, salaires of the teachers and rent of the building.

“We spent lakhs of rupees of our own funds to run the school to prove that visually challenged children are second to none. With our constant efforts, the students excelled in studies and got over 710 prizes in various cultural and academic competitions held across India. As we could not get any concrete support from authorities concerned, we closed the institution with a lot of pain,” said Ms. Asha Jyothi.

Lok Satta Party’s State president Bhisetti Babji urged the government to allocate one building for the school so that the students of visually challenged would continue their studies without any interruption. He submitted a memorandum to the district officials, explaining the need for an exclusive school for the visually impaired children in the district.