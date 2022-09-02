Future belongs to mechanical, electrical engg. wings, says TCS V-P

TCS RMG global head E.S. Chakravarthy speaking at an interactive session held at Vignan deemed to be University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

In the future world of automation in every industry, the mechanical and electrical wings in engineering would play a big role, TCS RMG global head and vice-president E.S. Chakravarthy has said.

Speaking at a seminar on “Industry-Institution Collaboration of Mechanical and Electrical Automation” held at Vignan deemed to be University near here, Mr. Chakravarthy said that twin themes of Skill India and Make in India offer a huge opportunity for the manufacturing sector and the tide was back in favour of mechanical and electrical engineering departments.

“With so many countries lagging behind in the manufacturing sector, it is the right time for India to latch on to the opportunity and seize the hold. TCS is launching many projects keeping in mind the mechanical and electrical branches of engineering. The future belongs to EV vehicles, robotics and product design management,” said Mr. Chakravarthy.