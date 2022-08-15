Andhra Pradesh: Future belongs to India, says Veerraju

People’s responsibility to make the nation stronger, says BJP State chief

The future belongs to India, BJP State president Somu Veerraju asserted on the occasion of Independence Day, exhorting people to ‘move forward with the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan’.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the State party office on Monday, Mr. Veerraju said India has made giant strides ever since it became free from the clutches of the British, and added that it was the people’s collective responsibility to make the nation stronger.

He said concerted efforts should be made to transform the State into ‘Bangaru (golden) Andhra Pradesh’ , for which there is tremendous scope. What is required is political willpower and people’s cooperation, he said.

Mr. Veerraju said there was a need to open a new chapter in the development of Andhra Pradesh which suffered a devastating blow due to bifurcation.

Emphasis should be laid on port-led development and making the industrial corridors manufacturing hubs. Only then would the State be able to create jobs in the private sector. The government should make the most of the 979-km long coastline, and focus on other industrial avenues, he said.

Party leaders N. Madhukar, B. Siva Narayana, K. Surendra Mohan, Sk. Baji, M. Vamsi, B. Sriram, P. Suresh, A. Sriram, Lakshmipathi Raja and Srinivasa Raju were among those present.