Further fall in COVID positivity rate in State

Four deaths reported in 24 hours

Registering further fall in the positivity rate, the State reported 1,345 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

Four deaths — one each in Chittoor, Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore districts — were reported, against 6,576 recoveries. As many as 26,393 samples were tested, taking the total number of COVID tests conducted in the State so far to 3,27,59,439.

The cumulative positive cases in the State stand at 23,07,072, against 22,51,505 recoveries. The total number of active cases is 40,884.

Continuing its lead position, East Godavari district reported the highest number of 309 cases during the past day, followed by Krishna (184), West Godavari (175), Guntur (132), Visakhapatnam (110), Prakasam (87), Chittoor (83), Kurnool (62), Nellore (58), YSR Kadapa (56), Anantapur (51), Srikakulam (22) and Vizianagaram (16).