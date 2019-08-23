Furniture shifted from showroom of Kodela’s son

High drama prevailed on Friday evening when a posse of revenue and police personnel seized the showroom owned by Sivaram, son of former speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, and recovered several furniture items reportedly belonging to the A.P. Legislative Assembly.

With the recovery of more than 30 furniture items, which included imported sofas, chairs and tables, the controversy over shifting of the furniture by Dr. Rao to his son’s offices in Guntur turned murky.

Tense moments were witnessed when a couple of advocates of Dr. Rao objected to the personnel entering the showroom on the pretext that it was a private property. However, tahsildar Mohan Rao Tata and other personnel showed them the orders of the Assembly Secretary and shifted the furniture.

Dr. Rao had already said that he moved the furniture from the Assembly in Hyderabad in March 2017 after the new Assembly started functioning from Velagapudi.

The former Speaker also said that he had used the furniture at his camp office at Sattenapalli.