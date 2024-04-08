GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Furniture damaged as TDP office set on fire at Pedakurapadu

No casualties reported; TDP calls it a ‘cowardly act by the YSRCP cadre’

April 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants set fire to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office at Krosuru in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency late on April 7 (Sunday) night. A temporary shelter and furniture were gutted, but no casualties were reported.

Terming it as a ‘cowardly act’, the TDP leaders alleged the role of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the incident. 

TDP candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly seat Bhashyam Praveen alleged that frustrated over the success of the Praja Galam meeting of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Krosuru on April 6 (Saturday), the YSRCP cadre set the TDP office on fire.

Mr. Praveen said that they would lodge a police complaint. “If the police fail to take action, we will react in a different manner,” he said.  

