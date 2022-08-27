Funeral of sniffer dog Rani done with police honours

She had stood fifth in an All-India meet in 2015

Rajulapudi Srinivas MACHILIPATNAM
August 27, 2022 09:11 IST

Police paying tributes to sniffer dog Rani at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

Krishna police performed the funeral of sniffer dog ‘Rani’ with police honours. The dog died of ill-health on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and other officers paid tributes to the canine, which served for around eight years in the department.

Rani in happier times.

“Rani joined the Police Department in 2015, and detected many critical cases. She used to be highly active and was a joy to work with,” its handler J. Papa Rao said.

“She was an expert in detecting explosive substances. Rani stood fifth in the All India Police Duty Meet in 2015, and second in the State Police Duty Meet in the Narcotics category,” Mr. Joshua said.

Officers of various wings of the Police Department paid tributes to the canine.

