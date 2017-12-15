Funeral for ‘chembu’ drives home message

For the residents of South Mopuru village, the sudden arrival of top district officials, including in charge Collector A.Md. Intiyaz became a matter of surprise but they soon realised the significance of their joint visit for stepping up the anti-open defecation campaign under the ‘Atmagauravam’ (self-respect) programme.

The uniqueness of the programme in Nellore district was that the officials themselves were taking part in the symbolic funerals held for the ‘globular tumblers’ called ‘chembu’ locally to underline the fervent appeal for ending the practice of open defecation.

As part of this, Mr. Intiyaz along with scores of district officials came forward to bear the coffin of the tumbler during the funeral procession.

Good response

Seeing the active participation of officials, there was a lot of attention from the village folks, especially from the elders, children and students who also took part in the campaign enthusiastically.

The symbolic funeral seemed to have served its purpose as it became a talking point in the village in Nellore Rural limits.

There were discussions on how the programme was intended to drive the message home to rural people, who would not otherwise be greatly motivated by routine aspects like pledge-taking and rallies.

Mr. Intiyaz told the villagers that such campaigns were held not for the sake of amusement but to make them realise the importance of utmost cleanliness and good health in their surroundings which was possible only with zero open defecation in their villages.

South Mopuru was among the hundreds of villages which were declared as ODF (open defecation free) places. The present campaigns were aimed at achieving maximum adherence to the use of individual toilets sanctioned and built at the villagers’ houses in the past two-and-a-half years amid concerns that rural people would not easily quit their old habits.