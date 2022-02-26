Funds released for housing scheme beneficiaries in Krishna district

Construction materials made available at the sites, says Collector

Construction materials made available at the sites, says Collector

Collector J. Nivas said that the State government released ₹8.57 crore to 2,032 beneficiaries of the Housing for All scheme in Krishna district on Saturday.

In a release, Mr. Nivas said the houses were in various stages of construction.

He said the government was ensuring timely release of funds for the houses which were completed till basement so that further works would not be delayed.

He said ₹1.80 lakh was released per house and construction materials like cement and steel were made available at the sites.