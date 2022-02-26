Funds released for housing scheme beneficiaries in Krishna district
Construction materials made available at the sites, says Collector
Collector J. Nivas said that the State government released ₹8.57 crore to 2,032 beneficiaries of the Housing for All scheme in Krishna district on Saturday.
In a release, Mr. Nivas said the houses were in various stages of construction.
He said the government was ensuring timely release of funds for the houses which were completed till basement so that further works would not be delayed.
He said ₹1.80 lakh was released per house and construction materials like cement and steel were made available at the sites.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.