Funds promised for road repairs in Kurnool district

As a significant number of roads in the district have taken a beating due to the recent floods in the Nandyal division, APSRTC managing director and Transport and Roads & Buildings(R&B) principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu said he would ask the government seeking a release ₹40 crore for the repairs.

Regarding this, Mr. Krishna Babu met with district Collector G. Veerapandian, where the latter said heavy rains have created numerous potholes across the district, filling of which would cost around ₹1835.85 crores. The Collector further said that in all, ₹1099.83 crores would be needed for repairing the State highways and ₹65 lakhs for building repairs.

Out of this, Collector estimated that ₹67.46 crores would be required for 246 kilometres of State roads and ₹97.66 crores for 311 kilometres of district roads. For the roads laid five years ago, ₹162 crore is needed for State highways and ₹325 crores for district roads, the Collector added.

Mr. Veerapadnian also brought to the notice of the principal secretary that ₹286 crores were required to finish 88 other works.

The principal secretary said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to put focus on the roads damaged due to the heavy rains.