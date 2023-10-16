Funds from Centre required to implement NITI Aayog’s Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047 Strategy

October 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

While appreciating the Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047 Strategy document prepared by the NITI Aayog, Chief Secretary K.S Jawahar Reddy maintained that for effective implementation of the strategy, the central government should extend sufficient financial support to the State government.

The State government has been preparing to implement the strategy as part of the NITI Aayog vision of ensuring India as a ‘Developed Country’ by 2047.

Mr. Reddy stated that the State expects funds from the Centre during a review meeting of the NITI Aayog Steering Committee on State Strategic Planning at Secretariat, Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday. He said that workshops will be conducted with all the stakeholders on sector specific development plans in the third week of October. Further, NITI Aayog officials presented the details of the strategy, delineating the plan to develop the State across sectors.

Stating that the Central government has been providing Insurance facility under Ayushman Bharat to the people of Anthyodaya, Mr. Reddy suggested a similar scheme must be implemented for people living ‘Above Poverty Line’.