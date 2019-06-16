Funds for super-speciality hospital will be released soon: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) promised to release the State share of ₹30 crore for the early commissioning and inaugural of the Super Speciality Hospital near JNTU Anantapur Campus.

The Minister along with BC Welfare Minister M. Shankar Narayana and Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy inspected the progress of civil works on the hospital complex and express anguish over the previous TDP government not releasing ₹30 crore for the completion of the project as it was a 60% Centrally funded project and the Centre released its share, while State had not released even a single paise.

Mr. Krishna Srinivas said he would bring this to the notice of the Chief Minister and get remaining ₹30 crore released at the earliest so that equipment could be purchased soon after the civil works were completed by August-end. “Currently 88% of the work on the project is completed and remaining 12% would not take much time after the State share of funds is released, but unfortunately though the previous Health Minister was in-charge Minister for the district, he did not take care of this project,” he added.

The Health Minister promised to get the required staff recruited for the new hospital and also for the existing GGH. The Anantapur Medical College did not have permission for PG courses and the State had not taken sufficient initiative to get them sanctioned from the MCI, he said. The Minister asked District Collector S. Satyanarayana to bring together demands from the government hospital and prepare a detailed proposal and send it to the government so that it can be taken up immediately in the Cabinet for early sanction.

Aarogyasri was totally neglected and people’s health was not a priority in the previous government, which was clear from the non-functional 108 and 104 services in their full complement and handing over running them to private agencies.