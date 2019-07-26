Andhra Pradesh

Funds for Anantapur Central varsity sought

Andhra Pradesh Kendriya Viswavidyalaya Parirakshana Samithi members along with students staging a dharna on the campus in Anantapur on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Kendriya Viswavidyalaya Parirakshana Samithi members along with students staging a dharna on the campus in Anantapur on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

‘Lack of facilities troubling students’

The Central university here is devoid of basic amenities and a regular vice-chancellor, which has been affecting the classes, said members of the Andhra Pradesh Kendriya Viswavidyalaya Parirakshana Samithi, and demanded sanction of ₹400 crore to ensure smooth running of the university.

The samithi members, who visited the campus on Thursday, inspected the facilities. They said that there were not enough classrooms, library, restrooms and other basic amenities like drinking water. They interacted with the students and enquired about their difficulties.

Former MLC Geyanand and samithi president Sadasiva Reddy along with a host of university students and samithi members staged a dharna on the university premises demanding resolution of problems.

Jul 26, 2019

