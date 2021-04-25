Fund paucity a worry for officials

25 April 2021 23:58 IST

Reinfection of people treated for COVID-19 becomes another concern

Preparations are being made for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 which has already spread very fast in Kurnool and Anantapur districts taking the number of active patients from a single digit 25 days ago to 3,440 in Anantapur and 6,302 in Kurnool district on Thursday, sending shivers down the common man’s spine.

Though the district and health department officials are confident of handling the situation well, from testing to treatment, in view of their earlier experience, their only worry is paucity of funds to hire services of private vehicles, equipment and provision of food at the COVID Care Centres. Many private hospitals that had treated COVID-19 patients under the Arogyasri scheme last year are not showing interest now alleging non-payment of bills.

Anantapur district has operationalised 1,100 beds in the COVID Care Centres on the JNTU campus and four other revenue divisional headquarter towns.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu says that 18 hospitals have been authorised to treat COVID-19 patients, including 12 private hospitals like KIMS Saveera and RDT, Bathalapalli.

There are currently 1,900 beds in total and 4,500 more are being readied while 165 are available in the GGH, Anantapur and 300 in the Superspeciality Hospital with 43 ventilators. There are close to 1,200 oxygen-supported hospital beds and 161 ventilators available all over the district in both government and private sector.

The Collector warns of stringent action against the private hospitals treating patients without authorisation or charging in excess of the fee fixed by the State government.

On an average, the district has been doing 6,000 tests per day, he says.

Facilities in Kurnool

In Kurnool, three COVID Care Centres – one each at the TIDCO Housing Complexes at Adoni (300 beds), Nandyal (300) and Kurnool (400) have been operationalised. Treatment is also being given in eight private hospitals in addition to the government hospitals in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal. The Kurnool GGH has 200 ventilators and 10 each in Nandyal and Adoni.

Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah says that many frontline workers and health professionals have turned positive to the new mutated version of the virus despite getting vaccinated more than one month ago. The cause of concern is ‘reinfection’ with many people, who had won over the COVID-19 virus after treatment, testing positive in the past week.