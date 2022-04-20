Functioning of govt. hospitals, medical colleges hit during TDP rule: Roja

Minister inaugurates ‘Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Mela’ at Nagari

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja interacting with paramedical staff after inaugural of Ayushman Bharath Arogya Mela at Nagari in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister inaugurates ‘Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Mela’ at Nagari

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja on Wednesday alleged that the administration in medical colleges and government hospitals was hamstrung during the N. Chandrababu Naidu regime in the State.

“For the last three years, the YSRCP government has been struggling hard to overcome the hurdles in the arena of public health and augmenting the medical care in hospitals,” she said.

The Minister inaugurated the “Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Mela” at Nagari, attended by around 100 medical officers and paramedical staff. About 1,000 people from the Nagari Assembly constituency took part in the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Roja said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to providing the best health care to the public. She said it was a record that the Chief Minister had included 2,446 ailments under the cover of Arogyasri scheme.

“People of the State knew very well as to how the Jagan government had responded to the COVID crisis, by preparing all the government hospitals to tackle the pandemic. New medical colleges are going to be a reality soon, while construction of new hospitals and renovation of the existing ones are in progress under the Nadu-Nedu scheme,” Ms. Roja said.

District Immunisation Officer P. Ravi Raju said that Ms. Roja had played a crucial role in strengthening the government hospitals in Nagari area during the pandemic by donating medical equipment and medicines worth several lakhs of rupees and arranging food to the patients.

“The Ayushman Bharath event aims at integrated healthcare and creating awareness on diseases among the public. The prime objective is to detect several complicated diseases among the patients in early stages and give them the best medical protection. A series of camps will be held at Nagari, Chittoor, Palamaner, and Kuppam divisions,” he said.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah, and officials from Nagari Municipality and government departments were present.