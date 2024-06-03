Fully geared up for the peaceful conduct of vote-counting, says Kurnool SP

Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Krishnakanth has stated that the district police administration is fully prepared for a peaceful and seamless counting process on June 4 (Tuesday).

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the SP mentioned that strict security measures have been implemented to maintain law and order across villages and towns, troublemakers were identified and their movements were being monitored. Section 144 was being enforced in the vicinity of the counting centre at Rayalaseema University.

“Victory rallies and meetings are prohibited, and strict action will be taken against anyone inciting riots or violating laws. Special vigilance is in place in 188 villages with a history of conflicts, and police pickets have been set up there. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) personnel are on standby at all places identified as vulnerable,” Mr. Krishnakanth said.

“Counting agents would be allowed to bring only pen and paper to the counting centre, with certain medical exceptions. Additionally, thirty-one check-posts are set up across the district to reinforce security measures,” he added.

