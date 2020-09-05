Full-time darshan at Annavaram temple from Sept. 7

Children, elderly not to be allowed

Executive Officer of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram, V. Trinadha Rao, said on Saturday that devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the deity between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from September 7.

Restrictions on darshan had to be imposed in recent months due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Children below five years of age and elderly people will not be allowed on the Devasthanam premises for darshan until further guidelines. Accommodation facility will also be offered to the devotees from August 7. However, only two persons will be allowed in a single room,” Mr. Trinadha Rao said in an official release.

Each room will be allocated for accommodation only once in two days, and it will be thoroughly sanitised once the devotees check out. Devotees can book rooms on the temple campus through offline mode.

Meanwhile, at least 84 staff of the Devasthanam have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. “All the staff who tested positive have recovered as of Saturday,” said Devasthanam Public Relations Officer Kotagiri Kondala Rao.