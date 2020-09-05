Full-time darshan at Annavaram temple from Sept. 7

Executive Officer of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram, V. Trinadha Rao, said on Saturday that devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the deity between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from September 7.
Restrictions on darshan had to be imposed in recent months due to the spread of COVID-19.
“Children below five years of age and elderly people will not be allowed on the Devasthanam premises for darshan until further guidelines. Accommodation facility will also be offered to the devotees from August 7. However, only two persons will be allowed in a single room,” Mr. Trinadha Rao said in an official release.
Each room will be allocated for accommodation only once in two days, and it will be thoroughly sanitised once the devotees check out. Devotees can book rooms on the temple campus through offline mode.
Meanwhile, at least 84 staff of the Devasthanam have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. “All the staff who tested positive have recovered as of Saturday,” said Devasthanam Public Relations Officer Kotagiri Kondala Rao.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath