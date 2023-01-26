ADVERTISEMENT

Full reservoirs will ensure irrigation water in coming cropping season in Kadapa, says Collector

January 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KADAPA

Cropping area in the district has increased by 50%, says Kadapa Collector V. Vijayarama Raju

A.D. Rangarajan

Police personnel make a presentation during the Repubilc Day parade in Kadapa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa Collector V. Vijayarama Raju has said that the reservoirs in the district are full to their brim, thanks to the copious rainfall last year and it will ensure the district’s prosperity in the ensuing cropping season.

After unfurling the Tricolour during the 74 th Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday, the Collector inspected the guard of honour, along with Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan at the parade grounds. In his address, Mr. Raju put the combined storage of eleven projects at 50.967 tmc ft when compared to the full capacity of 77.283 tmc ft. Developmental works were apace in the eleven projects at a financial outlay of ₹13,236 crore, he said.

“For the first time in the history of the district, the water level at Gandikota reservoir touched its full capacity of 26.85 tmc ft for the third consecutive year. The district has received 639 mm of rain so far against the average rainfall of 632 mm. The government has spent ₹604.80 crore so far to bring the Krishna water to Gandikota,” he said.

Similarly, the Chitravati balancing reservoir has reached its full capacity of 10 tmc ft for the third consecutive year.

As a result, the Collector said, cropping area has increased by 50% in the district. The government is supporting the farm sector through YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan, YSR Sunna Vaddi Pathakam, free crop insurance, YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras, support price for crops, micro-irrigation support for horticultural crops, mobile veterinary ambulance, etc,” he said.

Later, he inspected the stalls set up by departments such as DRDA, fisheries, forest, fire services, medical & health, police, women and child development, natural farming and so on. Mr. Raju presented certificates to meritorious employees.

