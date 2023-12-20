GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Full Bench of A.P. High Court to hear petition against setting up CM’s camp office in Vizag

Single-judge Bench headed by Justice Venkateswarlu directs government to not go ahead with the proposal till then, adjourns case to December 21

December 20, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Justice N. Venkateswarlu on December 20 told the State government that it was inclined to refer the petition filed against the provision of accommodation for the Chief Minister, the Ministers and senior officials in Visakhapatnam during their visit to hold review meetings, to a Full Bench, and directed it not to move forward with the proposal till the matter was heard by the Full Bench.

Justice Venkateswarlu was hearing a petition filed by Gadde Tirupathi Rao of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and two others against the move to set up the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and providing accommodation for senior officers in the Port City, on the ground that it was an attempt to shift the capital out of Amaravati.

The petition was adjourned for further hearing to December 21.

Verdict reserved

Meanwhile, the High Court reserved its verdict on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the sand mining scam case after hearing the arguments made on his behalf by senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra and Advocate General S. Sriram for the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.