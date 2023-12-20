Full Bench of A.P. High Court to hear petition against setting up CM’s camp office in Vizag

December 20, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Justice N. Venkateswarlu on December 20 told the State government that it was inclined to refer the petition filed against the provision of accommodation for the Chief Minister, the Ministers and senior officials in Visakhapatnam during their visit to hold review meetings, to a Full Bench, and directed it not to move forward with the proposal till the matter was heard by the Full Bench.

Justice Venkateswarlu was hearing a petition filed by Gadde Tirupathi Rao of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and two others against the move to set up the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and providing accommodation for senior officers in the Port City, on the ground that it was an attempt to shift the capital out of Amaravati.

The petition was adjourned for further hearing to December 21.

Verdict reserved

Meanwhile, the High Court reserved its verdict on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the sand mining scam case after hearing the arguments made on his behalf by senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra and Advocate General S. Sriram for the State.