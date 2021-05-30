Fulfilling promises made in manifesto: Jagan

‘Committed to welfare of people and development of State’

As the YSRCP begins its third year of governance, the central party office has witnessed modest celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Adviser (Public Affairs) and party State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag, cut the cake, and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the party office at Tadepalli on Sunday.

Taking to the Twitter, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The government has been fulfilling all promises made in the manifesto by the grace of God and blessings of the people.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that an amount of ₹95,528 crore was directly given to the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and another ₹37,197 crore through various schemes, totalling to ₹1.31 lakh crore.

“Our government will stand by the people in their difficulties, and I will continue to be even more passionate as your child, your Chief Minister, your family member to do even better. With the authority given by the people, I will run the administration for the welfare of the people and the development of the State,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters that the Chief Minister had fulfilled the expectations of the people to bring about revolutionary changes in the State.

“The Chief Minister has fulfilled many promises in the last two years. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has overcome the financial constraints due to bifurcation and COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said the Chief Minister had set up village secretariats to provide all schemes within the stipulated time to all those who eligible. “Now, the whole country is looking at this system,” he said.

The government had implemented schemes such as rythu bharosa, crop insurance, input subsidy, interest-free loans to farmers, besides financially helping women self-help groups, he said.

New medical colleges

“One of the highlights is the revamping of the education sector. The Chief Minister will be virtually laying the foundation stone for 14 medical colleges in the State on Monday,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.