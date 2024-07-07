ADVERTISEMENT

Fulfilling people’s aspirations sole agenda, reiterate Telugu Desam and Jana Sena

Published - July 07, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Vijayawada

The friendship between the two parties need to continue for a decade to keep at bay the outfits that treat people as vote bank, observes Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

V Raghavendra
TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao with Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan, at the latter’s resident at Mangalagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao met Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence near Mangalagiri on July 7 (Sunday), and resolved to strive to fulfill people’s aspirations in view of the phenomenal victory secured by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in the general elections.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the friendship between the JSP and TDP should be intact for at least a decade so that they could together keep parties that treat people as mere vote bank at bay.

The two parties should have an action plan to achieve their objectives. Differences, if any, between the cadres of the two parties should be settled amicably before things went out of hand, Mr. Pawan Kalyan suggested.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude to Mr. Pawan Kalyan for extending support to the TDP and playing a catalytic role in the allies’ victory. He also lauded the efforts made by the BJP for the victory that put an end to the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) “atrocious rule.”

