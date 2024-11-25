ADVERTISEMENT

Fugitive wanted for murder of infant son arrested after 26 years

Published - November 25, 2024 07:15 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Accused hailing from Dinnehatti village of SSS district has been living near Hassan in Karnataka under an alias, according to police

K Umashanker
SP V. Ratna addressing the press conference on the 26-year-old murder case at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sri Sathya Sai district police solved a 26-year-old murder case of a six-month-old baby. The police, on Monday, November 25, apprehended Golla Tippeswamy (55), a farmer, who was accused of murdering his six-month-old son over suspicion of the child’s paternity.

Superintendent of Police V. Ratna commended the Madakasira police for solving the long-pending case.

She said that the investigation began after one Kariamma filed a complaint with the Gudibanda police on October 18, 1998, against her husband Mr. Tippeswamy, alleging that he killed her son and hid the body.

According to the police, Mr. Tippeswamy, a resident of Dinnehatti village in Gudibanda mandal married Kariamma in April 1998, and they had two sons. After the birth of their second son, Siva Lingaiah, on October 2, 1998, Mr. Tippeswamy began suspecting that he was not the biological father of the child.

On the morning of October 2, 1998, during the Dasara festival, Mr. Tippeswamy asked his wife to bring the baby to a local temple, where he forcefully took the boy from his mother and went into a mango orchard where he strangled the infant and hid the body, said the police.

Ms. Kariamma filed a police complaint on October 18, 1998 since when the accused remained at large.

On November 25 this year, Golla Tippeswamy, who had been living under the alias Krishna Gowda, was apprehended when he visited the Dinnehatti village. Madakasira Circle Inspector Raj Kumar and Gudibanda Sub-Inspector Muni Pratap arrested him after his wife, brother, and sister identified him. The accused is scheduled to be presented in court for remand. It is learnt that over the past 26 years, the accused lived near Hassan in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the SP ordered a renewed focus on old cases. Mr. Srinivasulu reviewed additional Special Police Reports (SPRs), and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP - Penukonda) Venkateshwarlu intensified efforts to solve long-pending cases.

