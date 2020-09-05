Andhra Pradesh

Fuel fraud: gang inserted chips in pumps to reduce flow

Legal Metrology Department officials conducting surprise checks on a petrol pump in Vijayawada.

Police and Legal Metrology officials investigating the alleged fuel pilfering racket found that the accused had inserted electronic chips in many fuel pumps.

The prime accused, Sk. Subhani Basha, of Madepalli in Eluru Rural mandal along with a few others had sold the e-chips to the owners of many fuel outlets and the latter have been deceiving the consumers for the past few years, said Controller of Legal Metrology M. Kanta Rao.

“We have alerted the oil companies, instrument suppliers (pump manufacturers) and other stakeholders on the racket,” said Mr. Rao, who inspected many petrol pumps on Saturday.

Subhani, a technician, had sold the chips procured from Maharashtra to some fuel outlet owners in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States at ₹90,000 each, Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

“The gang mainly targeted the petrol pumps in West and East Godavari districts. We have alerted other States on the illegal operations,” he said.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said the raids on petrol pumps are continuing and many owners resorting to the fraud were taken into custody.

“The oil company officials should make surprise checks to verify the quality and quantity of fuel being dispensed. Civil Supplies and Revenue personnel should also conduct raids to prevent cheating in petrol pumps and the Legal Metrology is ready to extend necessary technical assistance to them,” said Legal Metrology Deputy Controller (Enforcement wing) K. Isaac.

