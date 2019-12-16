A fuel for thought and drive, and onions to gain

Taking a leaflet out of marketing guru Philip Kotler’s book on marketing - albeit unknowingly - a petrol station owner here in the town has hit upon an idea to boost sales and increase his business. The entrepreneur, Goluguri Nagireddy, proprietor, Samanvita Agencies, a Bharat Petroleum dealer with a few outlets in the district, saw an opportunity where others saw acute scarcity and angst. And, his idea came form onions - more precisely its going beyond the reach of many - thanks to its skyrocketing price.

As the idea goes, any customer who buys fuel above ₹ 200 is eligible to participate in the daily draw. The big prize? The lucky winner gets to take home a two-kilo bag of of onions.

Pricey, but prizey as well

Superfluous though, the whacky but attractive offer has attracted many motorists in Vizianagaram for whom the offer promise one of, ‘Nothing to lose and onions to gain’. The bulbs are being sold at ₹150 per kilo in the open market.

Mr Nagireddy, said he has been conducting a lucky draws during December-January every year to keep his customers happy. “We always present bikes, refrigirators, washing machines, television sets for the lucky winners of the mega draw conducted on January 26 on the eve of Republic Day,” the fuel seller said.

But this year, “We have come up with onions prize as a daily gift in our own fuel stations located in different parts of Vizianagaram district,” said Mr.Nagireddy, who is also the President of Vizianagaram Petroleum Bunks Association.

Turned into gold

A fuel customer D.S.P.Lingam welcomed the innovative scheme saying, “The winners are really lucky as onions have turned into gold for the last three months.”