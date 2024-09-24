FSSAI to test samples of prasadam in all major temples in A.P.

Following the controversy over the reported use of adulterated ghee in making laddu prasadam at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will collect samples from across the State to check the quality of the prasadams being offered in various temples.

Teams of FSSAI will inspect the temples and examine the quality of the ingredients being used for preparing prasadams, details of the suppliers, and stocks being maintained.

All major temples where the managements were distributing prasadams to devotees would be covered in the drive, officials said.

‘’The samples of anna prasadam, laddu, pulihora, goduma ravva halva, chekkara pongali and other prasadam varieties being offered in all shrines will be collected for testing,’‘ FSSAI Joint Food Controller of A.P., N. Purnachandra Rao, told The Hindu on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

“The Assistant Food Controllers and Food Safety Officers will inspect more than 100 temples in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Guntur, Tirumala, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and other places,” he said.

“Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamyvari Devasthanam, Simhachalam, Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, Sri Lakshmi Tirupatamma Temple at Penuganchiprolu in NTR district, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam, Srisailam, and Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari Devasthanam at Dwaraka Tirumala will be covered in the drive,” he added.

The samples would be sent to the State Food Laboratory, Hyderabad, for examination. “We are also verifying the quality of rice, sambar and other dishes being served in anna prasadam,” Mr. Purnachandra Rao said.