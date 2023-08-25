FSSAI to set up lab in Tirupati

August 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is contemplating setting up a state-of-the-art laboratory in Tirupati to ensure quality and healthy food is served to the devotees visiting Tirumala.

The idea was mooted at the FSSAI’s 41st central advisory committee meeting held recently in Tirupati, where the authorities expressed willingness to establish a food quality testing lab in Tirupati, in view of the huge number of footfalls of nearly 50,000–70,000 on any given day.

According to FSSAI’s Chief Executive Officer G. Kamalavardhana Rao, steps will be taken to improve the quality of food and drinking water supply at Tirumala. Also, the management of the laddu-making unit and Anna Prasada Centre at Tirumala will be enhanced, in consultation with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

FSSAI has also come forward to train the managers and staff of hotels in Tirupati, in collaboration with the TTD, to provide healthy and quality food to the devotees.