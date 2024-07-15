ADVERTISEMENT

FSSAI lab at Tirumala on the anvil to test, improve quality of prasadam

Published - July 15, 2024 08:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao holds a review meeting with FSSAI authorities and Devasthanam officials to discuss setting up a dedicated lab at Tirumala to test the quality of ‘anna prasadam’ and ‘jala prasadam’

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

To enhance the quality of raw materials used in the preparation of ‘prasadams’ and ‘annaprasadams’, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to collaborate with the Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI).

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, on Monday, July 15, held a review meeting with the FSSAI authorities and TTD officials to discuss setting up a dedicated FSSAI lab at Tirumala to test the ingredients and raw materials, and also assess the purity of ‘jala prasadam’, the potable drinking water that devotees get free of cost.

Rao opined that FSSAI’s expertise will help the TTD in procuring high-quality raw materials at competitive prices and also urged the officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) that can be adopted in the procurement process.

Present at the meeting were Purnachandra Rao, Director of Food Safety of Andhra Pradesh, Ravindra Reddy, Food Safety and Fast-Tag Nodal Officer, Balu Naik, Deputy Director of FSSAI, New Delhi, CE Nageswara Rao, EE Procurement Murali Krishna, and others.

