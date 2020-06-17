FSAI Vizag chapter elects new team

Visakhapatnam

17 June 2020 23:40 IST

The Visakhapatnam chapter of Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) elected its new team of office bearers through a webinar on Tuesday evening.

FSAI national president installed the new team. S.P.B. Rangacharyulu was elected president of the Visakhapatnam chapter and CWC members. Director of Disaster Response and Fire Services Department K. Jayaram Naik , Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. MD Elango P and Admiral K. Mohan Rao of Indian Navy attended.

Advertising

Advertising

FSAI national president Suresh Menon called upon the Visakhapatnam chapter representatives to focus more on student awareness programmes to meet FSAI targets apart from women’s safety and creation of a women safety committee.

Mr. Rangacharyulu spoke on the plans for partnering with Central and State Government bodies in the formulation and implementation of safety and security policies, encourage members to uphold world-class quality standards and continuous engagement with all the member companies and stakeholders.