Fruits, juice and tender coconuts vendors make brisk business

Several mandals in State witness heatwave conditions

Owing to severe heatwave and hot weather conditions prevailing in several mandals of the State, it has been brisk business for juice stalls, fruit vendors and tender coconut traders for the last few days.

Heavy rush was witnessed at the water and buttermilk kiosks and shops selling soft drinks. Watermelon traders and ice apple vendors have set up stalls near Rythu Bazaars and at major junctions.

Farmers from Manikonda, Pedda Pulipaka, Srikakulam, Nagayalanka and other places brought palm fruits, as the demand for ice apples increased.

Wholesale traders have been supplying tender coconuts from Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari and East Godavari districts. Huge stocks of watermelons arrived as many people, particularly daily wage labourers, are depending on the fruit to quench their thirst.

“Due to scorching sun and heatwave, many people are preferring fruit juices. The demand for watermelons is high. I am selling watermelons, worth more than ₹3,000 per day, which was only ₹500 earlier,” said a vendor D. Satish.

Prices of fruits, juices, tender coconut water and sodas have shot up. Each tender coconut was being sold at ₹30, said consumers.

“Traders are selling one watermelon at ₹50 and above, one litre of a tender coconut water at ₹120 and a dozen of ice apples at ₹50. One pineapple is sold at ₹60, a dozen of bananas at ₹s.60 and grapes at ₹150 per kg,” said Ch. Renuka, a homemaker.

Shops selling soft drinks and milk parlours are making brisk business as people prefer soft drinks, buttermilk, packaged juices, flavoured milk and drinking water to beat the heat.