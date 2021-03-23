Frontline workers lauded on Janata Curfew anniversary

KURNOOL

The untiring efforts of the COVID-19 frontline warriors were appreciated by officials from the district administration and police department who gathered near Kondareddy Buruju in the city and cheered the workers by clapping for them.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said that Monday marks the first anniversary of Janata Curfew imposed to check rising COVID cases last year, and he thanked people for cooperating with them by following all guidelines. One should never let one’s guards down and continue following the COVID-appropriate behaviour as many States are seeing a rise in cases again, he said.

Kurnool district registered 50 cases on Sunday and 40 on Monday, which again calls for greater caution to be exercised by people by not assembling in large numbers at one place and by wearing wearing masks before stepping out, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said.