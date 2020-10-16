Frontline warriors felicitated on Kalam’s birth anniversary

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy felicitating frontline workers in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

16 October 2020 01:06 IST

Medical and sanitary staff lauded for their round-the-clock service

The frontline warriors who have been serving the coronavirus patients were felicitated here on Thursday, commemorating the birth anniversary of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Sri Padmavathi Nilayam at Tiruchanur, which belongs to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was converted into a COVID Care Centre and has been rated among the best in extending services.

Recalling the efforts of the frontline workers in extending services at the centre since March, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy felicitated the medical and sanitary staff.

He said the staff infused confidence in the people admitted to the centre by paying personal attention. He recalled that a British national was among the first to get admitted to the centre and treated here during the first phase of national lockdown. The British national appreciated this centre’s hospitality on global platforms.

TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna and Secretary S. Lakshmi (in-charge of the centre) spoke and felicitated the 250 workers for extending round-the-clock service at the complex. SETVEN CEO Muralikrishna Reddy, IMA members D. Srihari Rao amd D.Yugandhar were present on the occasion.