Frontline warriors among those who tested positive in Hindupur

Seven new COVID19 positive cases emerged from Hindupur town on Sunday, including a 63-year-old male who tested positive for the infection posthumously.

Some among those who tested positive on Sunday were frontline COVID warriors. While one of them, a 35-year-old male, used to make public announcements in red zones, a 48-year-old woman was working as an ANM in Thyagaraja Nagar in Hindupur.

With the seven new cases, the tally has gone up to 78. Out of the six patients undergoing treatment, there are three women aged between 45 and 55, and three men aged 35, 65 and 23.

While the cases reported so far were of primary or secondary contacts, samples tested on Saturday showed two cases coming from new areas - Basavannahalli (Hindupur rural mandal) and Model Colony (Hindupur town).

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Sunday held a meeting with officers at Hindupur Municipal Office and said that the administration would be supportive of the private medical practitioners treating COVID patients by extending ₹50 lakh insurance for all doctors engaged in the service.

He also promised to give them PPE kits and N95 masks by Monday evening and arrange accommodation in the Lepakshi Guest House after they begin treatment of the patients.

The Collector also held a meeting with religious heads of the Muslim community till early hours of Sunday and prevailed upon them to convince everyone to hold prayers at their own houses maintaining social distance.