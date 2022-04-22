Andhra Pradesh: From Minister to last worker, Jagan’s ‘foot soldiers’ vow to ensure victory

YSRCP Tirupati district’s maiden meeting sings the ‘unity’ song

YSRCP district unit president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy addressing party leaders in Tirupati on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, and Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, R.K. Roja, and MPs M. Gurumoorthy and N. Reddeppa are seen.

On the agenda of the newly-formed Tirupati district unit of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are two things — ‘allaying misapprehensions among the public created by the opposition and some media outlets, and ensuring that benefits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries’.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who is the newly-appointed president of the district unit, chaired a meeting titled ‘Atmeeya Samavesam’ with party leaders and workers on Friday. “I am not the first president, but the first foot soldier. From every Minister to the last activist, all of us will act as ‘foot soldiers’ of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and help realise his goals,” he said.

Thanking Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy (Mines and Geology), R.K. Roja (Tourism and Culture), Members of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati), N. Reddeppa (Chittoor) and legislators B. Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), V. Varaprasada Rao (Gudur), A. Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri) and K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu), who were present at the meeting, for extending support and reposing faith in his leadership, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy assured to take every leader and activist along with the single goal of achieving victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

“The unity in Tirupati district is remarkable and it should set an example for other districts to emulate,” he said.

Mr. Narayanaswamy spoke on the importance of highlighting ‘Navaratnalu’, the flagship scheme of the ruling party, as a success story of the State government. Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha and MLCs B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and K. Bharat Kumar also took part.