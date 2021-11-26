From Kadiyam with love

The olive trees being transported to Jamnagar from Kadiyam nursery in East Godavari district.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

26 November 2021 23:38 IST

Nursery supplies two olive trees to Reliance Group for display in Jamnagar

Kadiyam-based Gowthami Nursery has supplied two olive trees to the Reliance Group to be displayed on an office campus in Jamnagar in Gujarat. The olive trees imported from Spain were raised by a dedicated team of six persons on the banks of river Godavari for two years.

“We imported the two olive trees from Spain and raised them with all the necessary care, including soil health, growth parameters, and shape. The trees have been sent to Jamnagar on Wednesday from our nursery,” Gowthami Nursery proprietor Margani Veerababu told The Hindu.

“The shape of the trees has been designed to ensure that they do not grow above 12 feet height. The growth of the trees has been manually monitored and managed as per the desired preferences”, said Mr. Veerababu.

The present height of the trees is 12 feet. “We have been told by the Reliance Group that the trees will be displayed in its office in Jamnagar in Gujarat,” said Mr. Veerababu.