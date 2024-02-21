Friendly navies need to join hands to make the oceans safe for prosperity, says Rajnath Singh

February 21, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the core theme of this year’s MILAN — Camaraderie, Cohesion and Collaboration — is very apt, as it is the need of the hour for the friendly navies to come together to mitigate all kinds of threats and see that the oceans are safe for prosperity.

Inaugurating the MILAN-2024 in Visakhapatnam on February 21 (Wednesday) at Samudrika auditorium of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Mr. Rajnath Singh defined the role of the armed forces.

“Armed forces have many roles. The forces can act as a deterrence, or can be used in conflict resolution. But the main role is to foster and preserve peace. The armed forces have the dual role of fighting a war as well as maintaining peace,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peace does not mean just absence of war or conflict, rather it has a much wider perspective,” he observed, adding that “negative peace is also peace, but here a dominant nation tries to impose peace with its military might. It is nothing but hegemony.”

“At the same time, cold peace is nothing but an interval between direct conflicts. So, we need to look at positive peace that goes beyond military conflict and deals with justice and cooperation,” Mr. Rajnath Singh said.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister said, “We are not in an era of war but in an era of diplomacy and dialogue, and MILAN is a step taken by the Indian Navy towards achieving it.”

“MILAN is organised to create a bond across oceans and allow the friendly navies to learn, understand and cooperate with each other. We prefer peace, but shall not shy away from threats, and the Indian Navy, in collaboration with others, has of late been playing an important and proactive role in anti-piracy and anti-hijacking operations on the western seaboard,” he said.

Earlier, the Defence Minister inaugurated NISHAR, a platform created by the Indian Navy for networking and information-sharing.

NISHAR allows ships of the friendly navies to share information through the MITRA terminal, which works on plug-and-play architecture.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Harikumar said that MILAN grew phenomenally from five nations from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to about 50 nations from across the globe this year.

Apart from ships of the Indian Navy, about 15 foreign ships and one aircraft will be participating in the joint exercises.

The sea phase, which will begin on February 24, will witness a diverse array of operational drills, which stand as a testament to collective exercise.

Admiral Harikumar said that the MILAN Technical Exposition, being held simultaneously, would showcase the indigenous industry and the MSME power of India, especially in the Defence sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT