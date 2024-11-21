Freyr Energy launches Solar Experience Centre in Vijayawada

Freyr Energy, a Hyderabad-based rooftop solar company, inaugurated its Solar Experience Centre in Vijayawada, the third of its kind in Vijayawada onthuursday (November 21).

These centres are being established to address the gap in solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. By starting physical centres across multiple cities, Freyr Energy seeks to accelerate the adoption of solar energy by making the brand more accessible to people.

Freyr Energy’s Solar Experience Centres are designed to spread awareness on key solar components like panels, inverters, and other equipment, as a solar system is a commitment lasting over 25 years, requiring dependable after-sales support.

Complemented by Freyr Energy App, these experience centres provide a holistic platform for instant quotes, real-time tracking, and seamless financing options. To reduce the upfront cost burden and make solar more affordable, Freyr Energy offers attractive financing solutions, including zero-cost EMI options and collateral-free loans approved within five minutes to ensure the customer’s smooth transition to solar energy.

“We plan to open these centres across the country soon to raise the standards of the solar industry and help in faster solar adoption.” co-founder and director of Freyr Energy Radhika Choudary said. She said the firm had necessary empanelment with local and central nodal agencies, which would ensure that the customers would receive subsidies on time, or sometimes even ahead of the schedule.

Managing director of Freyr Energy Saurabh Marda said with rising temperatures and extended heatwaves increasing electricity consumption, the need for solar was greater than ever. He said solar not only reduced electricity bills but also lowered grid dependence, making it an essential step toward sustainability.

Director of Schneider Electric Impact Investing Asia, Singapore, Leslie Zambelli said the initiative was a significant milestone in promoting clean, sustainable energy, empowering individuals and businesses to embrace solar power for a greener, more self-reliant future.

