Freshwater fish flood market in Vizag

The fall in exports as a fallout of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown has led to flooding of freshwater fish in the lanes and bylanes of the city.

“Another reason for the unusual supply is said to be bumper production of aquaculture fish, mainly the white-leg fish, known as Vannamei, an exotic species grown in large quantity at Bhimavaram and other coastal area,” Joint Director of Fisheries K. Phaniprakash told The Hindu.

‘Pocket-friendly’

Fish lovers are very happy as during the lockdown the consumption has gone up steeply and they have not felt the absence of sea fish. Due to the 62-day annual ban, mechanised boats are not venturing into the sea.

“We are very happy as the prices of prawns (small size) and Rohu are wallet-friendly,” said Prantik Mukherjee of the Bengali Association, Waltair.

While prawn is available for ₹250 per kg, Ruhu is sold at ₹200.

“Roopchand, a fish brought from Bhimavaram, is sold like hotcakes in the Gajuwaka area. It looks and tastes like pomfret and is priced at ₹200 to ₹250 per kg,” Ummidi Nalini, a vendor, said.

A large quantity of fish from the Godavari captured near Kakinada is also finding its way to the city. Market watchers say curbs imposed on vehicle transport during the lockdown is also preventing many traders from transporting the perishable item in reefers to overseas destinations in container ships and lorries to the northeastern States.

Vendors benefit

The situation is helping the vendors make both ends meet during the lockdown.

“As margins are low, the State government should give a cash compensation of ₹10,000 to all the vendors,” said Arjili Dasu, executive director of the A.P. Fisherfolk Foundation.

He hailed the decision to credit money to the bank accounts of those hit by annual ban by Wednesday under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.

Sea fish rates have seen an abnormal increase in the city as it is supplied only by the traditional fishermen for whom the annual ban is not applicable as they go for fishing in catamarans.