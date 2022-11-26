  1. EPaper
Freshers’ day celebrated with gusto on SRM-AP University campus

Students have fun participating in various contests and cultural programmes

November 26, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The auditorium at SRM University-AP boomed with high energy on Saturday as senior students accorded a warm welcome to newcomers with a grand event.

The two-day programme, inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora on Friday, gave a platform to students to unwind and have fun. A colourful cultural programme comprising songs, dances and a “Mr. & Ms. Freshers” contest kept the students and staff entertained.

A cubing contest, games like tug of war, crossword, a pop culture quiz, a bucket game and water race were some of the exciting activities of the event.

Aditya, Dhruva and Nithyashri bagged the first three prizes in the songs competition while Atul Tom and Tanuj Sarkar secured the first and second prizes respectively in musical instruments’ contest.

In tug of war, groups of Royal Challenge and Balayya Boys won prizes and in Art Expo, Lakshmi Saranya and Ruthikul won prizes. A food festival with an array of lip-smacking delicacies added flavour to the youth event.

