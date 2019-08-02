Fresh tenders on Polavaram called only to benefit YSRCP men: Uma

The YSR Congress Party government was spreading falsehoods about the Polavaram Project, charged TDP leader and former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Rao said present incumbent P. Anil Kumar announced in the Assembly that project work was being supervised by the Central Water Resources Ministry and the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), but now suddenly the government had stopped work without any reason.

The TDP leader alleged that fresh tenders were being called so that contracts for the power house and earthwork could be given to people close to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Farmers would be adversely affected if the project missed the deadline, he said. It was common knowledge that Mr. Jagan sought award of contract for the Polavaram power project to the person recommended by him when K. Rosaiah was Chief Minister and when the request was rejected, he launched the YSRCP, Mr. Rao said.

Why did the Raymond Peter Committee not take a look at the tenders finalised during the rule of the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy government, he asked.

‘Thanksgiving gesture’

With the vision of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the hard work of officials, 70% of the project has already been completed, Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Jagan was not even in a position to get the Centre to clear its dues, the former Minister alleged.

The YSRCP was also trying to give the Telangana government control of the Machilipatnam Port in return for the help received from its Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the recent elections, he alleged.

‘Foolish decision’

Meanwhile, the BJYM too faulted the decision to terminate the contract with the Navayuga Engineering Company (NEC). Its State president N. Ramesh Naidu told the media that it was an excuse to award the works at high rates to contractors close to the YSRCP.

Former Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari got the work awarded to the NEC at old rates, but the YSRCP government took “foolish decision,” he alleged.

If the State government found it difficult to execute Polavaram, the Centre would have no objection to take it over, he asserted.

Sand smuggling

The BJYM leader further said sand smuggling was rampant as the government took a long time to come up with a new policy. A bag of sand was costing more than cement due to the curbs imposed by the government, he observed.

BJYM leaders Chikkala Rajanikant, V. Chaitanya, P. Govind and M. Rajesh Babu were present.