Fresh survey on Polavaram submergence areas sought
Madhu visits flood-hit tribal habitations in V.R. Puram mandalV.R.PURAM (ASR DISTRICT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CPI(M) former State secretary P. Madhu on Monday demanded that the State government conduct a fresh survey on the Polavaram project submergence area in the wake of the impact of the Godavari flood in the agency areas.
Mr. Madhu inspected the flood-hit tribal habitations in V.R.Puram mandal in Alluri Sitarmaraju district and enquired about the relief operations.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
“The impact of the Godavari flood this year was not nature’s fury. It is a result of the State government that failed to rehabilitate the Polavaram-displaced people to safe areas,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM