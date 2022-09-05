Fresh survey on Polavaram submergence areas sought

Madhu visits flood-hit tribal habitations in V.R. Puram mandal

T. Appala Naidu V.R.PURAM (ASR DISTRICT)
September 05, 2022 21:01 IST

CPI(M) former State secretary P. Madhu on Monday demanded that the State government conduct a fresh survey on the Polavaram project submergence area in the wake of the impact of the Godavari flood in the agency areas. 

Mr. Madhu inspected the flood-hit tribal habitations in V.R.Puram mandal in Alluri Sitarmaraju district and enquired about the relief operations.

“The impact of the Godavari flood this year was not nature’s fury. It is a result of the State government that failed to rehabilitate the Polavaram-displaced people to safe areas,” he said.

