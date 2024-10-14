ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh notification to be issued for shops reserved for toddy tappers in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 14, 2024 08:44 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The government will release the notification for allocation of licences for the shops reserved for toddy tappers in the next few weeks, says Excise Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena

Sambasiva Rao M.

Around 340 shops, 10% of the total liquor shops, are reserved for toddy tappers, says Excise Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued licences for 3,396 liquor shops in the open category, leaving 340 shops reserved for toddy tappers (geetha kulalu). For these 10% of the reserved shops, the Prohibition and Excise Department will issue a separate gazette notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary (Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena told The Hindu on October 14 (Monday) that the government would release the notification for the allocation of licences for the liquor shops reserved for toddy tappers in the next few weeks.

With the allocation of licences to 3,396 liquor shops, about 90% of the exercise was completed on Monday (October 14).

Asked about the proposed 12 premium shops, Mr. Meena said that the government would look into these shops after completing the allocation of the shops reserved for toddy tappers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government would formulate separate rules for these 12 premium shops in major cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US