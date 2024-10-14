GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fresh notification to be issued for shops reserved for toddy tappers in Andhra Pradesh

The government will release the notification for allocation of licences for the shops reserved for toddy tappers in the next few weeks, says Excise Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena

Published - October 14, 2024 08:44 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Around 340 shops, 10% of the total liquor shops, are reserved for toddy tappers, says Excise Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena. 

| Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued licences for 3,396 liquor shops in the open category, leaving 340 shops reserved for toddy tappers (geetha kulalu). For these 10% of the reserved shops, the Prohibition and Excise Department will issue a separate gazette notification.

Principal Secretary (Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena told The Hindu on October 14 (Monday) that the government would release the notification for the allocation of licences for the liquor shops reserved for toddy tappers in the next few weeks.

With the allocation of licences to 3,396 liquor shops, about 90% of the exercise was completed on Monday (October 14).

Asked about the proposed 12 premium shops, Mr. Meena said that the government would look into these shops after completing the allocation of the shops reserved for toddy tappers.

The government would formulate separate rules for these 12 premium shops in major cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore among others.

