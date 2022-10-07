Fresh lease of life for wetlands

Formation of committee to submit a report on their conservation is a welcome move by the State government

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 07, 2022 10:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A man struggles to take his boat through a thick growth of water hyacinth in Kolleru lake in Krishna district. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

ADVERTISEMENT

The reclamation and protection of wetlands in the State appear to be in sight, with the State government now paying fresh attention to their conservation after Forest and Environment Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy acknowledged at the maiden meeting of the AP Wetlands Board recently that some of the wetlands have been encroached upon.

What gives hope is the constitution of an expert committee with senior officials of the Forest, Revenue and Agriculture Departments as members to devise a strategy to protect the wetlands given their importance in the fragile ecosystem. The committee has been mandated to submitted a preliminary report in a couple of months.  

As per a survey done by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the wetlands in Andhra Pradesh are spread over 30,000 acres. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They are home to an impressive variety of flora and fauna, which mainly include migratory birds that fly in in huge numbers as part of their globetrotting and stay through the breeding seasons. 

During the said review meeting, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy observed that the wetlands were illegally occupied for various purposes and agriculture was one of them. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kolleru, Nelapattu, Pulicat, Coringa and Telineelapuram are the major wetlands on which focus was sought to be laid. The officials were told to avail the support of experts working on the implementation of the Ramsar Convention and other agencies doing commendable efforts to save the world’s wetlands.

Wetlands are defined as diverse hydrological entities such as lakes, marshes, swamps, estuaries, tidal flats, river flood plains, peatlands and shallow ponds. 

The intergovernmental treaty to conserve and wisely use the wetlands was signed in 1971 in the city of Ramsar in Iran. Since its inception, it has been called the Ramsar Convention. The convention recognises and designates different wetlands across the world as Ramsar sites.

To what extent the State government will succeed in protecting these precious natural habitats for a phenomenal variety of plants and animals remains to be seen. A renewed emphasis has been laid on it, which is encouraging, say environmentalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app