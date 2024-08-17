Fresh guidelines issued for transfers and postings of government employees in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government on August 17 (Saturday) issued G.O.Ms. No.75, carrying fresh guidelines related to the transfers and posting of employees. The new guidelines aim at promoting the welfare and work-life balance of the government employees in the process of delivery of citizen services.

The G.O. said that the existing ban on the transfer of employees was being relaxed for the period from August 19 to August 31, 2024 concerning the Revenue (Land Administration), Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including SERP), Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteers, Civil Supplies, Mining and Geology, Endowments, Transport, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, Industries, Energy, Stamps & Registration, Commercial Taxes and all Engineering Departments.

As far as the Excise Department is concerned, the ban will be relaxed from September 5 to September 15, 2024.

Continuous stay

The G.O. further said that the employees who completed the continuous stay of five years at a place as on July 31, 2024 would be invariably transferred and for that purpose, the number of years of service in all cadres/posts at a station would be reckoned as the period of stay at a station (city, town and village) of actual working and not the office or the institution. Such employees can exercise preference for stations.

Employees other than those who completed five years of stay at a station will also be eligible for transfer on administrative exigencies or personal request. They can choose stations too. Transfers made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission during the General Election 2024 and re-transferred to their original stations after completion of the elections will not be treated as transfers for counting of service at a station.

Preference postings

Preference in transfers and postings will be given to visually challenged employees, employees with mentally-challenged children and seeking a transfer to stations where relevant medical facilities are available, employees who worked for more than two years in tribal areas, employees with disabilities of 40% or more as certified by competent authorities as per the norms of ‘persons with disabilities’, employees seeking transfer on medical grounds (pertaining to self or spouse or dependent children) on account of chronic diseases such as cancer, open heart surgeries, kidney transplantation etc. to stations where such facilities are available, and female employees who are widows appointed on compassionate grounds.

Visually challenged employees will be exempted from transfers except when they make specific requests for transfer. As far as possible, they will be posted at the places of their choice, subject to availability of vacancies, the G.O. added.

