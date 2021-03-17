Fresh FIRs filed against Naidu in ‘Amaravati land scam’ case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has found himself facing a new set of issues concerning the alleged “Amaravati land scam”, with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) filing fresh FIRs against him and one of his former Ministers, P. Narayana.
The new cases were booked based on a complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, under Section 120 B (conspiracy) and Sections 166, 167 and 217 of the IPC, read with the Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act of 1977 and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Mr. Naidu has been asked to appear in person on March 23, at 11 a.m., at the Regional CID office at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada. It is learnt that two special teams of the Andhra Pradesh CID went to his home in Hyderabad and served the notices.
According to a officer from the CID, the new angle to the case was related to procedural irregularities, and the decisions taken to acquire lands and assign compensation for the capital city when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister and the Chairman of the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority. The CID was probing alleged irregularities in the alienation of the assigned lands.
Mr. Reddy, in his complaint, stated that some farmers from his constituency had informed him that some “influential persons” in the then government had forcibly taken away their land illegally and fraudulently, by creating an environment of fear and confusion.
