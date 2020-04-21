‘Fresh e-passes needed for containment zones’

The e-passes that were issued earlier will not be valid in the COVID-19 containment zones notified by the district Collectors based on the government guidelines.

Principal Secretary (Department of Transport, Roads and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that e-passes were issued to employees working in private organisations to facilitate manufacture and supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period.

The validity of these passes, given till April 14 initially, was extended till May 3 in view of the extension of the lockdown, without the need to apply for a fresh ones. “However, these e-passes will not be valid in the containment zones. Private organisations dealing with the essential services in containment zones will have to apply for fresh e-passes online. These e-passes will be issued based on the revised guidelines issued by the Department of Medical and Health and Family Welfare,” the release quoted Mr. Krishna Babu as saying.

Perimeter control

The District Control Centres (DCC) will issue fresh passes only for providing essential services with strict perimeter control, he said, adding that no passes would be issued for manufacturing any goods, including essential commodities, in the containment zones.