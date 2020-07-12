Fresh curbs in West Godavari from today

ELURU

12 July 2020 23:03 IST

Public transport banned in many towns; businesses to shut by 11 a.m.

With COVID-19 cases rising by the day, officials have decided to impose restrictions on public transport, business establishments and movement of public in containment zones in West Godavari district.

The restrictions will be in force from Monday. Barring essential services, all other shops like provisional stores, saloons and vegetable shops will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. All shrines, shopping malls, parks, hotels, function halls and restaurants will shut down completely.

Political meetings, cultural shows and sports meets were prohibited in the district, according to Collector Revu Mutyalaraju.

The vehicles carrying essential goods would be allowed.

The restrictions will be total in Eluru, Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram and Palakol towns and partial in Pedapadu, Mogalturu, Poduru, Attili and Penugonda mandals.

34 dead

The highest number of 1,224 COVID-19 cases were reported in Eluru, followed by 167 in Narsapuram, 143 in Bhimavaram, 120 in Palakol, 115 in Tadepalligudem, 65 in Pedavegi, 60 in Poduru, 53 in Penugonda, 42 in Attili, 39 in Mogalturu, 34 in Nidadavole, 26 in Pedapadu and 25 cases in Tanuku. Cases were also reported in Bhimadole, Akiveedu, Veeravasaram, Unguturu, Penumantra, Peravali, Pentapadu, Penumantra, Kovvur, Denduluru and Ganapavaram mandals.

The district recorded a death toll of 34. As many as 84,327 samples have been tested.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said check-posts would be arranged by the police in coordination with Excise, Fire and Forest personnel in all sub-divisions.

Lockdown in East Godavari

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has imposed a fresh lockdown in the Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram corporations and their surrounding rural areas from July 14 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

All shopping complexes, street vendors, liquor shops and other small-scale commercial activities would be allowed run only between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. until further orders.

However, there would be no restrictions on emergency services, particularly timings of medical shops. Banks have been directed to run with limited staff.