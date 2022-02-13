Fresh COVID-19 cases plummet to 749 in A.P.

Three deaths reported in 24 hours

The State recorded a further decline in daily COVID-19 positive cases, which plummeted to 749 in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Three deaths were reported, one each from Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

As many as 6,271 people recovered, while 22,785 samples were tested, taking the cumulative samples tested so far in the State to 3,28,31,785.

According to a bulletin released by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, the cumulative toll and tally has touched 14,697 and 2,30,9883 respectively, while the total active cases stand at 18,929, against 22,76,257 recoveries.

For the past few days, the East Godavari district has recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, although the number has been declining gradually. On Sunday, it reported 125 cases, followed by West Godavari with 120, Krishna 98, Guntur 88, Visakhapatnam 80, Chittoor 63, Prakasam 63, YSR Kapada 30, Anantapur 28, Nellore 19, Vizianagaram 18, Kurnool 15, and Srikakulam two cases.