Fresh cases unabated in Nellore

Influx of people from other States coinciding with Unlock 2.0 pushed the coronavirus case count further in SPSR Nellore district on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases shot up to 407 with 22 more persons contracting the virus. Nellore city accounted for a maximum of 10 fresh cases followed by Sullurpeta reeling under the impact of COVID-19 hotspot of Koyambedu with six new cases.

The dreaded disease started to spread to more areas in the district bordering Tamil Nadu. Sitharamapuram and Kavali reported 2 new cases each and Venkatchalam and Rapur one case each, a health bulletin released by the District Medical and Health Office said. The primary contacts of the infected persons were isolated.

Thirteen cured patients were discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospitals in the district. Seven of the cured persons were discharged from the COVID-19 Isolation ward at the Government General Hospital and the rest from private Narayana hospital. With this the total number of discharged persons went up to 285 so far.

Screening

Health officials, led by Yashawant, screened over 40 patients who came from other States by two special trains. Eleven persons who came from the high risk States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi were quarantined. The officials feared spurt in new cases in the coming weeks coinciding with lifting of unlock 4.0.

District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu appealed to the people protected themselves from the viral disease by voluntarily taking precautionary measures such as wearing masks while stepping out their homes, maintaining social distance and avoiding unnecessary travel.