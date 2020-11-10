Fresh cases dip to less than 150 in south coastal AP

ONGOLE/NELLORE

10 November 2020 01:08 IST

The health situation showed marked improvement in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as Prakasam and Nellore districts recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 574 in Prakasam district for the fourth consecutive day as the 24x7 treatment provided by health professionals yielded positive results. The toll remained static at 488 in neighbouring Nellore district also, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Monday night. The casualty rate stood at 0.87% in the region.

The number of fresh cases dipped to less than 150 in the two districts, taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 1,22,560 during the period. However, the caseload increased a bit to 2,329 as 118 patients were recuperated during the period. The recovery rate was at 97.63% in the two districts with over 1.19 lakh persons winning the battle against the disease so far.

In Prakasam district, the total number of positive cases rose to 60,554 with 66 more testing positive for the disease in a span of 24 hours. As a result, the active cases marginally increased to 908. So far, 59,072 persons have recovered in the district.

With 76 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases edged up to 62,006. With 61 persons recovering from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 1,421. As many as 60,585 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

Gearing up the health professionals to meet the developing health situation, Prakasam District Collector P.Bhaskar asked the ANMs to be more proactive in identifying new cases and shift the needy to hospitals. Stern action would be taken against the hospitals included in the list of hospitals under the Dr. YSR Arogyasree scheme for any deficiency in services, he said.